Sri Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; raises ₹237 crore worth shares via anchor book

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited has raised ₹237 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The company informed the exchanges today that it allocated 15,799,999 equity shares at ₹150 per share on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to anchor investors.

Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor round include Tata Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Samsung India Mid & Small Focus Securities Master Investment Trust, Nuvama Asset Management Limited, HSBC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, Nomura Singapore Limited, and Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Out of the total allocation of 15,799,999 equity shares, the company said 5,333,500 equity shares were allotted to three domestic mutual funds through a total of four schemes, accounting for 33.76% of the total anchor book size.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO details The IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, July 30). Based in Mumbai, Sri Lotus Developers specializes in real estate redevelopment projects, focusing on luxury and ultra-luxury residential and commercial properties in Mumbai's western suburbs.

The company features an impressive list of pre-IPO investors, including cinema icons Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and notable investor Ashish Kacholia. The issue comprises a fresh issue only, aiming to raise ₹792 crore.

The IPO price band is set at ₹140–150 per share, aligning with the price from its private placement in November 2024, when it raised ₹400 crore at ₹150 per share from 118 investors, consistent with the upper end of the current price band.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue of ₹549.68 crore, up from ₹461.58 crore in the previous year. Net profit surged to ₹227.89 crore, compared to ₹119.81 crore a year earlier. As of FY25, total debt stood at ₹122.13 crore.

The IPO is being managed by Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the issue.