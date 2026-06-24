Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO in 10 key points

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of FMCG company, Sri Priyanka Geo Commex, opened for public subscription on Wednesday, 24 June. The SME IPO aims to raise ₹94.51 crore, which it primarily wants to use for loan payment and funding working capital requirements.

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The IPO is witnessing a weak response from investors, while the grey market is also indicating muted interest.

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex shares was nil on Wednesday, 24 June, morning. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO subscription status By 12:25 pm on Wednesday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of just 0.01 times. Retail investors had placed bids for 26,400 shares till that time against 29,35,200 offered to them.

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO details 1. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue for the payment of certain loans, to fund the working capital requirements of itself as well as its wholly-owned subsidiary Geo Min Commodities Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Some part of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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2. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 24 June and will close on Monday, June 29.

3. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹207 to ₹212 per share.

4. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO size: The NSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 44,58,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each. There is no OFS portion in the issue.

5. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,200 shares.

6. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 41,400 shares (0.93% of the total issue). Retail investors have been offered 29,35,200 shares, or 65.84% of the total issue. The company has reserved 12,58,200 (28.22% of the net issue) for NIIs. The rest is offered to the market maker.

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7. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, 30 June. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Wednesday, 1 July, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Thursday, 2 July.

9. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO.

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10. Sri Priyanka Geo Commex business overview: As per the RHP, the company is engaged in the supply of minerals and the manufacturing of rice bran oil, with active operations across India, Morocco, and Singapore.

Its revenue from operations for FY23, FY24, and FY25 were ₹219.3 crore, ₹250 crore, and ₹266.25 crore, respectively. In FY26 till 31 December 2025, its revenue was ₹248.4 crore.

Profit for FY23, FY24, and FY25 were ₹1.3 crore, ₹2 crore, and ₹9.8 crore, respectively. In FY26 till 31 December 2025, its profit was ₹17.8 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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