Srigee DLM IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Srigee DLM IPO allotment date today: Srigee DLM IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, May 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Srigee DLM IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 490.93 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Srigee DLM Limited, opened on Monday, May 5 and ended on Wednesday, May 7.

Investors can check the allotment information to see how many shares they have received, if any. The status of the IPO allocation will also show the number of shares assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive shares will initiate the returns process. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, May 9. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Srigee DLM IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, May 12 on BSE SME.

How to check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To access your login credentials directly, go to the Bigshare website using the following URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Link to the IPO allocation for Srigee DLM.

Step 2 Select the option for "Srigee DLM IPO" from the available choices.

Step 3 Pick “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Just click on "Search."

You can utilize either a computer monitor or your phone's screen to view the information.

How to check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website - Online status check for Srigee DLM IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the options given under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Provide your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

Also Read | Wagons Learning IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status

Srigee DLM IPO GMP today Srigee DLM IPO GMP today is +33. This indicates Srigee DLM share price was trading at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Srigee DLM share price is indicated at ₹132 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

According to the analysis of grey market trends from the past 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward movement and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹33, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.