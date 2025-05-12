Srigee DLM share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹188.10 apiece on BSE SME

The Srigee DLM IPO opened for bidding on Monday, May 5, and will close on Wednesday, May 7. Srigee DLM IPO price band was established between ₹94 and ₹99 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with subsequent bids in increments of 1,200 shares. Srigee DLM IPO subscription status was 490.93 times, as per chittorgarh.com