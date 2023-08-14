Srivari Spices IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Srivari Spices IPO allotment has been finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's portal. Refund process begins on Aug 16. Listing date is Aug 18. GMP is +28.
Srivari Spices IPO allotment date : Srivari Spices IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, August 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
