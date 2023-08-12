Srivari Spices IPO allotment on Monday: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Srivari Spices IPO allotment on August 14. Investors can check allotment status on Bigshare Services portal. Listing on August 18. GMP at ₹30.
Srivari Spices IPO allotment date : Srivari Spices IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 14. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started