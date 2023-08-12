Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Srivari Spices IPO allotment on Monday: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Srivari Spices IPO allotment on Monday: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Srivari Spices IPO allotment on August 14. Investors can check allotment status on Bigshare Services portal. Listing on August 18. GMP at 30.

Srivari Spices IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 14.

Srivari Spices IPO allotment date : Srivari Spices IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 14. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Srivari Spices IPO allotment date : Srivari Spices IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 14. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 16, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 16, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.

Srivari Spices IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 18 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Srivari Spices IPO.

Srivari Spices IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 18 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Srivari Spices IPO.

If you have applied for the Srivari Spices and Foods IPO, you can check your Srivari Spices IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

If you have applied for the Srivari Spices and Foods IPO, you can check your Srivari Spices IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Srivari Spices IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Select "Srivari Spices and Foods IPO" in company name section

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number

Click at 'Search'

Your Srivari Spices IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Srivari Spices IPO GMP today

Srivari Spices and Foods IPO GMP today or grey market premium on Saturday is +30 (+/-2), similar to the previous session. This indicates that the shares of Srivari Spices IPO GMP were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market on Saturday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Srivari Spices IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Srivari Spices share price is 72 apiece, which is 71.43% higher than the Srivari Spices share price of 42.

The lowest GMP is recorded at 0 while the highest GMP is 30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
