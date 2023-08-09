Srivari Spices IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details

Srivari Spices IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Srivari Spices and Foods IPO: Subscription opened on August 7, will close on August 9. Price band ₹40-42. Listing on NSE SME exchange on August 18. IPO aims to raise ₹9 crore.
Srivari Spices and Foods IPO details: Srivari Spices IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 7 August, and will close on Wednesday, 9 August. Srivari Spices and Foods IPO price band has been set at ₹40 to ₹42 per equity share and the Srivari Spices shares will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Friday, 18 August.
