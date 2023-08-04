Srivari Spices IPO price band fixed. GMP, other details that you should know1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Srivari Spices IPO GMP today is ₹20, say market observers
Srivari Spices IPO: Price band of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Srivari Spices and Foods Limited has been fixed at ₹40 to ₹42 per equity share. The book build issue will open for subscription on 7th August 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. After opening on Monday next week, the public issue will remain open for bidding till 9th August 2023.
