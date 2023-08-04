comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 14:43:53
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -2.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.2 0.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.65 -0.1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 -0.7%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,379.45 1.03%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Srivari Spices IPO price band fixed. GMP, other details that you should know
Back

Srivari Spices IPO: Price band of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Srivari Spices and Foods Limited has been fixed at 40 to 42 per equity share. The book build issue will open for subscription on 7th August 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. After opening on Monday next week, the public issue will remain open for bidding till 9th August 2023.

The company is aiming to raise 9 crore on upper band price through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform. 

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. The issue closes on August 9th, 2023.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited and The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Speaking on the public issue, Rathi Narayan Das, Chairman & Whole Time Director at Srivari Spices and Foods Limited said,'' Our mission is to supply organic and quality products to our customers. Currently we are supplying in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the IPO funding will enable us to expand our reach and provide us the working capital to grow our business more effectively increasing our market share. Further, the issue will also help us enhance our brand and create a public market for our equity shares."

Important Srivari Spices IPO details

A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 3,000 company shares. The Company has reported net revenues of 35.82 crore and net profit of 3.13 crore for FY23. Likely date for share allocation is 14th August 2023 and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing NSE SME exchange and likely date for IPO listing is 18th August 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout