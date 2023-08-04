Srivari Spices IPO price band fixed. GMP, other details that you should know

Speaking on the public issue, Rathi Narayan Das, Chairman & Whole Time Director at Srivari Spices and Foods Limited said,'' Our mission is to supply organic and quality products to our customers. Currently we are supplying in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the IPO funding will enable us to expand our reach and provide us the working capital to grow our business more effectively increasing our market share. Further, the issue will also help us enhance our brand and create a public market for our equity shares."