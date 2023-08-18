Srivari Spices SME IPO Listing: Shares double investors money on debut at 142% premium1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Srivari Spices and Foods shares were listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.
Srivari Spices IPO Listing: Srivari Spices and Foods’ shares were listed at ₹101.50 apiece, a robust premium of 141.66% to the issue price of ₹42 per share. Srivari Spices and Foods shares were listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.
