Srivari Spices IPO Listing: Srivari Spices and Foods’ shares were listed at ₹101.50 apiece, a robust premium of 141.66% to the issue price of ₹42 per share. Srivari Spices and Foods shares were listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Srivari Spices and Foods IPO was opened between August 7 and August 9, 2023. The issue received strong response as it was subscribed 450.03 times in total. It was subscribed 517.95 times in the retail category, 79.10 times in QIB, and 786.11 times in the NII category.

Srivari Spices IPO issue size was ₹9.00 crore. The IPO price was ₹40 to ₹42 per share.

Srivari Spices and Foods a manufacturer of spices and flour and the company also undertakes the process of marketing and selling its products.