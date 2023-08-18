comScore
Srivari Spices SME IPO Listing: Shares double investors money on debut at 142% premium
Srivari Spices IPO Listing: Srivari Spices and Foods’ shares were listed at 101.50 apiece, a robust premium of 141.66% to the issue price of 42 per share. Srivari Spices and Foods shares were listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Srivari Spices and Foods IPO was opened between August 7 and August 9, 2023. The issue received strong response as it was subscribed 450.03 times in total. It was subscribed 517.95 times in the retail category, 79.10 times in QIB, and 786.11 times in the NII category.

Also Read: Concord Biotech shares make stellar debut; list with 21% premium at 900 apiece on BSE

Srivari Spices IPO issue size was 9.00 crore. The IPO price was 40 to 42 per share. 

Srivari Spices and Foods a manufacturer of spices and flour and the company also undertakes the process of marketing and selling its products.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST
