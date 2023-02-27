Home / Markets / Ipo /  Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd opened for subscription on 23rd February 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 28th February 2023. On third day of bidding is expected to get fully subscribed as the public issue is gaining interest among investors as there is just one more day left for bidding. The SME company has fixed price of the public issue at 41 per equity share and it aims to raise 15.50 crore from this public offer. 

The grey market has also remained steady in regard to this NSE SME IPO as shares of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd are available at a premium of 4 per equity share in grey market today.

Here we list 10 important Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO details:

1] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at 41 per share.

2] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes subscription date: The public issue opened for bidding on 23rd February 2023 and it will remain open till 28th February 2023.

3] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO subscription status: By 1:54 PM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.99 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.77 times.

4] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO size: The company aims to raise 15.50 crore from this public issue.

5] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 3,000 company shares.

6] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO GMP today: As per the market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 4 in grey market today.

7] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

8] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO allotment date: After completion of bidding, tentative date for share allocation is expected on 3rd March 2023.

9] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of shares is on 9th March 2023.

10] Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

