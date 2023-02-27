Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd opened for subscription on 23rd February 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 28th February 2023. On third day of bidding is expected to get fully subscribed as the public issue is gaining interest among investors as there is just one more day left for bidding. The SME company has fixed price of the public issue at ₹41 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹15.50 crore from this public offer.

