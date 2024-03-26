SRM Contractors IPO: 10 key risks to consider before subscribing to the issue
SRM Contractors Limited's IPO, which opened on March 26, is set to close on March 28. The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, loan repayment, joint ventures, and general corporate purposes, as well as for machinery and equipment purchases.
With the offer completely booked on its first day, the SRM Contractors IPO is off to a great start, driven by retail, non institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers. The issue that has opened today (Tuesday, March 26) for subscription will close on Thursday, March 28.
