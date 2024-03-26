SRM Contractors IPO: 10 key risks to consider before subscribing to the issue

With the offer completely booked on its first day, the SRM Contractors IPO is off to a great start, driven by retail, non institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers. The issue that has opened today (Tuesday, March 26) for subscription will close on Thursday, March 28.

SRM IPO, consists of of fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹130.20 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the following objectives: covering working capital requirements; repaying existing secured loans in full or in part; participating in joint ventures tailored to particular projects; and general corporate purposes. Funding will also be provided to cover the capital costs associated with purchasing machinery and equipment.

View Full Image SRM Contractors IPO details.

SRM Contractors Limited is a construction and development business that operates mostly in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, building roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilisation projects, and other construction-related operations. The firm does infrastructure project construction subcontracting and functions as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor on a unit-price basis.

Road construction, tuner projects, and slop stabilisation works are the company's three main business areas. As of March 2024, the business has finished 37 infrastructure construction projects of Rs. 77,088.00 lakhs, which included 2 miscellaneous construction works, 3 tunnel projects, 1 slope stabilisation project, and 31 road building projects.

The lead manager of the issue is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Due to the company's concentration of operations in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, they are subject to risks arising from changes in the economy there, laws, and other factors.

The company's primary source of revenue is from contracts that are given or started by government agencies in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories. Its contracts may be foreclosed upon, canceled, restructured, or renegotiated in response to unfavorable changes in national or state policy in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This might have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial performance.

Only a handful of clients provide the organisation with a sizable amount of its income. Any major customer loss might have a negative impact on the company's finances, operations, prospects, and overall performance.

When it comes to the capital expenditures associated with the planned acquisition of machinery and equipment, the firm hasn't made any orders yet. There might be delays in placing the orders, as well as time and cost overruns if the suppliers are unable to produce the machinery or equipment on time or at all.

Usually, a business is given an infrastructure project via a competitive bidding procedure and upon meeting predetermined pre-qualification requirements. If contracts for new infrastructure projects are not given or are terminated early, it might have a negative impact on the company and financial situation.

The company's cash flows and business operations might be impacted by seasonal and other changes.

The majority of the company's revenue comes from building roads, tunnels, and slope stabilisation projects. If the company were to lose its current contracts for building roads, tunnels, and slope support projects or fail to secure new ones, it would have a materially negative impact on its financial situation.

Litigation procedures involving the firm, its directors, its promoters, and its joint ventures might result in a materially negative conclusion.

Liabilities resulting from building errors may expose the firm, potentially negatively impacting its operations, financial standing, commercial relationships, and future prospects.

The company operates in the very competitive and low entry barrier construction sector. Its inability to compete successfully might have a negative impact on the company's finances, operations, prospects, and business outcomes.

