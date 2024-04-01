SRM Contractors IPO: Allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online
SRM Contractors IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, applicants are expecting announcement of share allocation today
SRM Contractors IPO: The allotment date of the initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited is expected today. The public issue opened for bidding on Tuesday and ended on Thursday last week. As Friday was a stock market holiday, applicants of the SRM Contractors IPO are expecting the announcement of share allocation any time today. Meanwhile, ahead of the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the SRM Contractors IPO. According to stock market oBSErvers, shares of SRM Contractors Limited are available at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started