SRM Contractors IPO: The allotment date of the initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited is expected today. The public issue opened for bidding on Tuesday and ended on Thursday last week. As Friday was a stock market holiday, applicants of the SRM Contractors IPO are expecting the announcement of share allocation any time today. Meanwhile, ahead of the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the SRM Contractors IPO. According to stock market oBSErvers, shares of SRM Contractors Limited are available at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market today.

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today Market observers said that SRM Contractors IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹126, which is ₹2 higher than the weekend GMP of ₹124. Comparing SRM Contractors IPO GMP with the last trade session, SRM Contractors IPO GMP today is ₹16 higher. Market observers said that the rise in SRM Contractors IPO GMP can be attributed to strong SRM Contractors IPO subscription status and trend reversal on Dalal Street.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule that has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, SRM Contractors IPO listing date is most likely on 3rd April 2024. So, the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date is most likely today. Once the share allotment is announced, applicants are advised to check SRM Contractors IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the IPO — Bigshare Services Private Limited. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment status check Bigshare 1] Login at the direct Bigshare link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select SRM Contractors Limited;

3] Select application number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the submit button.

Your SRM Contractors IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the screen of your mobile phone.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment status check BSE Those who have applied for the book build issue can check their application status online by logging in at the above-mentioned direct BSE link, and following the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your SRM Contractors IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the screen of your mobile phone.

