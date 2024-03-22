SRM Contractors IPO: Company raises ₹39 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 18,59,900 shares to three anchor investors at ₹210 per share.
Construction and development company SRM Contractors, said on Friday that it has garnered ₹39 crore in the anchor book round a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) opens for subscription.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started