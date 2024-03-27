SRM Contractors IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, review. Should you subscribe to the issue?
SRM Contractors engages in civil projects in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. IPO comprises 62L equity shares worth ₹130.20 crore. SRM Contractors IPO subscribed 3.56 times on Day 1, ends on March 28. GMP at +95, indicating strong listing ahead.
The SRM Contractors IPO got off to a strong start yesterday (Tuesday, March 26), and it will end on Thursday, March 28. According to BSE data, the total subscription status for the SRM Contractors IPO on Day 1 was 3.56 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) component was booked 6.26 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 3.55 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.57 times.
