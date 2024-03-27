SRM Contractors IPO Day 2: Issue booked 9.7 times on strong NII interest; check GMP, subscription status, more
SRM Contractors IPO is the sole mainboard IPO open for subscription this truncated week. The issue will close on Thursday, March 28.
SRM Contractors IPO subscription status: After a positive response on the first day of issue, bidders remain invested in SRM Contractors IPO on the second day. The issue received favourable responses especially from non-institutional investors (NIIs), with their portions booked the highest among all groups of investors on Wednesday, March 27.
