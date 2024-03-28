SRM Contractors IPO Day 3: Issue booked over 45 times, NIIs steal the show; check GMP, subscription status & more
SRM Contractors IPO was the sole mainboard IPO open for subscription this truncated week. The issue closed on Thursday, March 28 booked over 45 times.
SRM Contractors IPO: After a positive response on first two days of the issue, bidders remain invested in SRM Contractors IPO on the last day of subscription. The issue received overwhelming response especially from non-institutional investors (NIIs), with their portions booked the highest among all groups of investors on Thursday, March 28. The issue opened for bidding on March 26 and closed today.
