SRM Contractors IPO: GMP, subscription status to allotment date. How to check allotment status online
SRM Contractors IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹124 in the grey market today, say market observers
SRM Contractors IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited ended on 28th March 2024. In three days of bidding from 26th to 28th March 2024, SRM Contractors IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. After the end of bidding, investors are eagerly waiting for the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Saturday or Monday as today is a stock market holiday for Good Friday. Meanwhile, following strong SRM Contractors IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. According to stock market oBSErvers, SRM Contractors IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹124.
