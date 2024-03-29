SRM Contractors IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited ended on 28th March 2024. In three days of bidding from 26th to 28th March 2024, SRM Contractors IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. After the end of bidding, investors are eagerly waiting for the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Saturday or Monday as today is a stock market holiday for Good Friday. Meanwhile, following strong SRM Contractors IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. According to stock market oBSErvers, SRM Contractors IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹124. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today As mentioned above, SRM Contractors IPO GMP today is ₹124, which is ₹14 higher than the SRM Contractors IPO GMP registered on Thursday. Market observers said that the rise in SRM Contractors IPO GMP can be attributed to strong SRM Contractors IPO subscription status and trend reversal on Dalal Street. They said that the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying interest in the last trade session of FY24 which trickled down in the Indian primary market as well.

SRM Contractors IPO subscription status In three days of bidding from 26th to 28th March 2024, the public issue was subscribed over 85 times whereas the retail portion of the public offer got booked to the tune of 47 times. the NII portion of the mainboard IPO got subscribed around 215 times while its QIB portion was booked around 60 times.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

SRM Contractors IPO allotment date After the end of bidding for the book build issue, investors are eagerly waiting for the finalization of share allocation. As Friday is a stock market holiday, applicants can expect the announcement of share allotment on Saturday i.e. on 30th March 2024. In case, SRM Contractors share allotment is not announced on 30th March then the most likely SRM Contractors IPO allotment date is 1st April 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment status check Once the share allocation is announced, an applicant need not move from pillar to post. SRM Contractors IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website bseindia.com or the website of the official registrar of the IPO. Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

