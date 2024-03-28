SRM Contractors IPO last bidding day today: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, subscription status, other details
SRM Contractors IPO raised ₹39 crore from anchor investors. Allotment date set for April 1, shares credited on April 2. Share price likely listed on BSE and NSE on April 3. IPO saw high interest from retail and NII investors. Subscription status was 17.42 times. Price band ₹200-210 per share.
SRM Contractors IPO: On both days of the IPO, there was significant interest from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) for SRM Contractors. The subscription period for this issue, which began on Tuesday, March 26, will end today, Thursday, March 28.
