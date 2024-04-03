SRM Contractors IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts suggest about share debut
SRM Contractors IPO listing scheduled for today at 10:00 IST on BSE and NSE. Shares to be listed in pre-open session. Trading to start at 10:00 IST.
SRM Contractors IPO: The SRM Contractors IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, April 3) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The BSE website has informed investors that SRM Contractors share price will be listed on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Wednesday's trades. SRM Contractors share price today will be available for trade starting at 10:00 IST.
