SRM Contractors IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing
SRM Contractors IPO subscription received overwhelming response with 86.57 times subscription. GMP at +95, signalling robust listing. Proceeds to be used for various purposes including working capital and machinery. Investors advised to consult experts before investing.
The SRM Contractors IPO listing date has been set for tomorrow (Wednesday, April 3). The SRM Contractors IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Monday, April 1).
