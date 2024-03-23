SRM Contractors IPO opens next week. GMP, review, other details about upcoming IPO
SRM Contractors IPO GMP: Shares of the construction company are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today, say market observers
SRM Contractors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 26th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The three days of bidding for the public issue will end on 28th March 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week. Hence, in a truncated week due to the stock market holidays falling on Monday and Friday next week, SRM Contractors IPO will remain open for bidding from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The construction company has fixed SRM Contractors IPO price at ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share. According to stock market observers, shares of SRM Contractors Limited are available in the grey market today. They said that one share of the construction company is available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started