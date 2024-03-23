SRM Contractors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 26th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The three days of bidding for the public issue will end on 28th March 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week. Hence, in a truncated week due to the stock market holidays falling on Monday and Friday next week, SRM Contractors IPO will remain open for bidding from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The construction company has fixed SRM Contractors IPO price at ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share. According to stock market observers, shares of SRM Contractors Limited are available in the grey market today. They said that one share of the construction company is available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today.

Important SRM Contractors IPO details

1] SRM Contractors IPO GMP today: Shares of the construction company are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today, say stock market observers.

2] SRM Contractors IPO date: The book build issue will open on 26th March 2024 and will remain open till 28th March 2024.

3] SRM Contractors IPO price: The construction company has fixed the price band of the book build issue at ₹200 to ₹210 apiece.

4] SRM Contractors IPO size: The construction company aims to raise ₹130.20 crore through the issuance of fresh 62 lakh company shares.

5] SRM Contractors IPO lot size: One lot of the book build issue will comprise 70 shares of the construction company.

6] SRM Contractors IPO allotment date: The tentative date for finalization of share allocation is either 30th March 2024 or 1st April 2024.

7] SRM Contractors IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public offer.

8] SRM Contractors IPO listing: The book build issue will be listed on BSE and NSE.

9] SRM Contractors IPO listing date: The tentative date for share listing is 3rd April 2024.

10] SRM Contractors IPO review: In FY23, the construction company's revenue grew by around 13.25 percent YoY whereas the PAT (Profit After Tax) of the company grew 6.70 percent in this time. The market capitalization of SRM Contractors IPO is ₹481.83 crore.

