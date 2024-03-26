SRM Contractors IPO opens today: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?
SRM Contractors IPO GMP: Shares of the construction company are available at a premium of ₹67 in the grey market today, say market observers
SRM Contractors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open till 28th March 2024. The construction company has fixed SRM Contractors IPO price band at ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹130.20 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. SRM Contractors IPO has already raised ₹39.06 crore from anchor investors. Meanwhile, shares of SRM Contractors Limited have gained strength in the grey market. According to stock market observers, SRM Contractors share price is available at a premium of ₹67 in the grey market today.
