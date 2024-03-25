SRM Contractors IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing to ₹130 crore issue
SRM Contractors IPO is set to open on March 26, with a price band of ₹200 to ₹210 per share. The company aims to raise funds for various objectives including working capital, loan repayment, and capital expenditures.
SRM Contractors IPO is scheduled to open for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started