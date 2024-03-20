SRM Contractors IPO: Price band set at ₹200-210 apiece, check issue details, key dates, more
SRM Contractors IPO price band set at ₹200-210 per share, opening on March 26 and closing on March 28. Anchor investor allocation on March 22. Floor price 20 times face value, cap price 21 times. PE ratio at upper end 2.31 vs industry PE ratio 32.15. Lot size 70 shares.
SRM Contractors IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, and will close on Thursday, March 28. The allocation to anchor investors for the SRM Contractors IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 22.
