SRM Contractors IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, and will close on Thursday, March 28. The allocation to anchor investors for the SRM Contractors IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 20 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 21 times the face value of the equity shares. The price/earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for financial year 2023 for the issuer at the upper end of the price band is as high as 2.31 as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 32.15. Weighted average return on net worth for fiscal 2023, 2022, and 2021 is 28.21%. SRM Contractors IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In the public offering, it has set aside not less than 15% for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), a maximum of 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and a not less than 35% of the shares for retail investors.

Tentatively, SRM Contractors IPO basis of allotment date is scheduled for Monday, April 1, and initiation of refunds will be held on Tuesday, April 2, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day post the refund process. SRM Contractors share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, April 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Ashley Mehta, Puneet Pal Singh, and Sanjay Mehta.

The company specialises in engineering construction and development, with its main activity being the building of highways (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilisation projects, and other various civil construction projects in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

For infrastructure projects, the company executes construction work as an item rate contractor as well as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. Additionally, the company takes on subcontracting jobs for building infrastructure projects.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Man Infraconstruction Ltd (with a P/E of 46.87), ITD Cementation India Ltd (with a P/E of 46.56), Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd (with a P/E of 17.42), and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd (with a P/E of 21.17).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, SRM Contractors Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 6.71% while its revenue increased by 13.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRM Contractors IPO details SRM Contractors IPO consists of fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹130.20 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the following goals: meeting working capital needs; partially or fully repaying outstanding secured loans that the company has obtained; investing in project-specific joint venture projects; and general corporate purposes. Capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment and machinery will also be funded.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the SRM Contractors IPO, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!