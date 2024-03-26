SRM Contractors IPO subscription status: Within just a few hours of opening, the issue received favourable responses from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs), with their portions being fully booked. At 11:42 IST, the overall SRM Contractors IPO subscription status was 78%, as per BSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked.

So far, the retail portion has been subscribed 1.11 times, and NII portion has been booked 1.06 times.

The SRM Contractors IPO is the sole mainboard IPO open for subscription this truncated week. The issue will close on Thursday, March 28. SRM Contractors IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹200 to ₹210 apiece of the face value of ₹10. It has reserved not less than 15% for NIIs, a maximum of 50% for QIBs, and not less than 35% for retail investors. Bids can be made for multiples of 70 shares, with a minimum bid of 70.

SRM Contractors, an engineering firm operating in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, focuses on a variety of civil construction projects. Its undertakings include building roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilisation projects, and other small-scale projects.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), contracts in the company's order book, including subcontracting activities, have values of ₹1199.31 crore as of January 31, 2024, ₹834.69 crore as of March 31, 2023, ₹257.88 crore as of March 31, 2022, and ₹432.57 crore as of March 31, 2021. The company's promoters are Ashley Mehta, Puneet Pal Singh, and Sanjay Mehta.

Peers that are listed with the firm include Man Infraconstruction Ltd (P/E of 46.87), ITD Cementation India Ltd (P/E of 46.56), Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd (P/E of 17.42), and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd (P/E of 21.17).

SRM Contractors IPO subscription status

SRM IPO has received bids for 34,05,710 shares against 43,40,100 shares on offer, at 11:42 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 24,17,170 shares against 21,70,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The NIIs portion got bids for 9,88,540 shares against 9,30,000 on offer for this segment.

SRM Contractors IPO details

SRM IPO, consists of of fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹130.20 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component.

With the net proceeds from the offering, the company intends to fund the following goals: meeting working capital needs; fully or partially repaying existing secured loans; taking part in joint ventures customised for specific projects; and general corporate purposes. Additionally, funding will be available for the capital expenses required to buy machinery and equipment.

The lead manager of the issue is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today

SRM IPO GMP today is is +78. This indicates SRM Contractors share price were trading at a premium of ₹78 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of SRM Contractors shares was suggested at ₹288 apiece, which is 37.14% more than the IPO price of ₹210.

IPO GMP is pointing higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the past six sessions of the gray market. The GMP ranges from 25 to 68, with 25 being the lowest, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

