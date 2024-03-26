SRM Contractors IPO Retail and NII portion fully booked within hours of opening; check GMP, subscription status, more
SRM Contractors IPO subscription status shows 78% subscribed. Retail portion oversubscribed 1.11 times, NII portion 1.06 times. IPO price band: ₹200-210 per share. Bids in multiples of 70 shares. Issue closes on March 28.
SRM Contractors IPO subscription status: Within just a few hours of opening, the issue received favourable responses from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs), with their portions being fully booked. At 11:42 IST, the overall SRM Contractors IPO subscription status was 78%, as per BSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked.
