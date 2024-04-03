SRM Contractors share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 2.5% premium at ₹215.25 on NSE
SRM Contractors share price opened at ₹215.25 per share, 2.5% higher than the issue price of ₹210. SRM Contractors IPO GMP at +70 in grey market. Predicted listing price at ₹280, 33.33% higher than IPO price. Market experts anticipated opening price of ₹270-290 per share.
SRM Contractors share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, SRM Contractors share price opened at ₹215.25 per share, 2.5% higher than the issue price of ₹210. On BSE, SRM Contractors share price today opened at ₹225 apiece, up 7.14% than the issue price. Following a dull debut, SRM Contractors share price rose nearly 5% in a choppy market.
