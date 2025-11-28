SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment likely today: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment: Primary market investors are now focusing on the share allotment of the SSMD Agrotech India IPO after the public issue received strong subscription as of the final day on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

Stock market investors will now be able to check the status of the SSMD Agrotech India IPO through the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd's website, or through the official Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to check your allotment status on both the BSE website and the registrar's website.

SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1: Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website to check the online status for the SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment.

Direct Link Here — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the ‘Equity’ icon from the two listed options under the ‘Issue Type’ category.

Step 3: Select ‘SSMD Agrotech India’ IPO from the options displayed under the ‘Issue Name’ category.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number for the public issue or your PAN ID.

Step 5: Select the ‘I am not a Robot’ option to verify your identity, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

After following the above-mentioned steps, you will be able to see the status of your application online on the BSE website.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit on four of five sessions this week

SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment on registrar Step 1: Visit the allotment page on the registrar Bigshare Services website to check the online status for the SSMD Agrotech India IPO allotment.

Direct Link Here — https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the three servers on the registrar website.

Step 3: To check your IPO allotment status, you have to select your preferred language option.

Step 4: You have to check your “Company Name” and then select the “Selection Type.”

Under the selection type category, the stock market investors will be able to select either their Application ID, Beneficiary ID, or PAN number as a form of verification.

Step 5: After entering all the necessary details, you have to enter the security Captcha and click on the “Submit” icon.

After following all five steps, your SSMD Agrotech India IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen.

SSMD Agrotech India IPO As of Friday, 28 November 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the initial public offering stood flat at ₹0 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹121, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹121, without any premium or discount on the Indian stock market, according to Investorgain data.

The grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a public issue.

Also Read | NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to consider fundraise

SSMD Agrotech India IPO details SSMD Agrotech India is a premium agro-food item company, which specialises in the production, trading, and repackaging of a diverse range of agro-food items. The company operates under four distinct brands: Manohar Agro, Super S.S., Delhi Special, and Shri Dhanlaxmi.

Mint reported that the company is offering a fresh issue of 28.17 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share.

3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running manager for the public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the offer. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. is the market maker of the IPO.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital needs, repay debts, spend on capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.