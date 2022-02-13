Stage set for historic LIC IPO! Govt files DRHP to sell 5% for 63,000 crore

As per norms, up to 5 per cent of issue size can be reserved for employees and up to 10 per cent for policyholders. The IPO of LIC is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of ₹78,000 crore in the current fiscal. So far, the government has raised ₹12,030 crore through CPSE disinvestment and Air India strategic sale this fiscal.