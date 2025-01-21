Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of refrigerants supplier Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now await Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment status. The public issue was open for subscription from January 16 to 20, and now Stallion India IPO allotment date will be in focus. The shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are likely to be listed on January 23.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO share allotment soon. It will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day after the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment status is fixed.

Investors can check Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO registrar.

To do a Stallion India IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the Bigshare Services website on this link - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2] Click any of the server links

Step 3] Select ‘Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited’ from the dropdown menu

Step 4] Choose among Application No., Beneficiary ID or PAN in the Selection Type dropdown menu

Step 5] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 6] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Stallion India IPO GMP Today Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Stallion India IPO GMP today is ₹48 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are trading higher by ₹48 than their issue price.

Considering the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares would be ₹138 apiece, a premium of 53% to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Details Stallion India IPO opened for subscription on January 16, and closed on January 20. Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment date is likely to be January 21, while the IPO listing date is January 23. Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO price band was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. The company raised ₹199.45 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.79 crore equity shares worth ₹160.73 crore and offer for sale of 43.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹38.72 crore.

Stallion India IPO has been subscribed 188.38 times in total as the issue received bids for 292.22 crore shares against 1.55 crore shares on offer, according to data on BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 96.90 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 422.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 172.93 times.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Stallion India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.