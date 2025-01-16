Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

LIVE UPDATES

08:54 AM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Stallion India IPO, which is worth ₹ 199.45 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹ 160.73 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43,02,656 equity shares by the promoter.