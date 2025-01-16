Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, which focuses on the distribution of refrigerant and industrial gases, launches its Initial Public Offering today, Thursday, January 16. The company aims to gather ₹199.45 crore, which will be available for trading on both the BSE and NSE platforms.
On January 15, just a day prior to the IPO opening, the company secured ₹59.83 crore from six institutional investors through its anchor book. The IPO consists of 2,21,61,396 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, priced between ₹85 and ₹90 per share.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to support increased working capital needs, fund capital expenditures for its semiconductor and specialty gas debulking and blending facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra, finance capital expenditures for its refrigerant debulking and blending facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, and cover general corporate expenses.
Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited acts as the Registrar to the issue.
On January 15, one day prior to the commencement of the issue, this company raised ₹59.83 crore through the anchor book from six institutional investors. Saint Capital Fund, Ashika Global Securities, Craft Emerging Market Fund, Mint Focused Growth Fund, Ashika India Select Fund, and Leading Light Fund were the six anchor investors that took part in the anchor book.
Stallion India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +48. This indicates Stallion India share price were trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Stallion India share price was indicated at ₹138 apiece, which is 53.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
