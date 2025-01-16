Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Stallion India IPO, which is worth 199.45 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 160.73 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43,02,656 equity shares by the promoter.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, January 16, and will close on Monday, January 20.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, which focuses on the distribution of refrigerant and industrial gases, launches its Initial Public Offering today, Thursday, January 16. The company aims to gather 199.45 crore, which will be available for trading on both the BSE and NSE platforms. 

On January 15, just a day prior to the IPO opening, the company secured 59.83 crore from six institutional investors through its anchor book. The IPO consists of 2,21,61,396 equity shares with a face value of 10 each, priced between 85 and 90 per share. 

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to support increased working capital needs, fund capital expenditures for its semiconductor and specialty gas debulking and blending facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra, finance capital expenditures for its refrigerant debulking and blending facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, and cover general corporate expenses. 

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited acts as the Registrar to the issue.

Stay tuned for more updates 

16 Jan 2025, 08:54 AM IST Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: All you need to know about anchor investors 

On January 15, one day prior to the commencement of the issue, this company raised 59.83 crore through the anchor book from six institutional investors. Saint Capital Fund, Ashika Global Securities, Craft Emerging Market Fund, Mint Focused Growth Fund, Ashika India Select Fund, and Leading Light Fund were the six anchor investors that took part in the anchor book.

16 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of the launch 

Stallion India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +48. This indicates Stallion India share price were trading at a premium of 48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Stallion India share price was indicated at 138 apiece, which is 53.33% higher than the IPO price of 90.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.