Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited began on 16 January 2025 and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 20 January 2025, i.e. Monday next week. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. According to Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received a strong response from investors. The company has fixed the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO price band at ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹199.45 crore from Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO, a mix of fresh shares and offer for sale (OFS). Meanwhile, the grey market signals positive sentiments regarding Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO. According to stock market observers, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹39 in the grey market today.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP As mentioned, Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹40, unchanged from Friday's IPO GMP. The market observers said that Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP remains steady despite bearish sentiments in the Indian stock market, which is praiseworthy. They said that Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP may improve once a trend is reversed on Dalal Street.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscription status After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 32.12 times; the retail portion was booked 31.03 times, the NII segment 77.08 times, and the QIB portion was filled 31 per cent.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO review Giving a 'subscribe' tag to Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO, Prathamesh P Masdekar, Research Analyst, Stoxbox, said, "Based on its recent financial performance, the issue appears reasonably priced at a P/E of 35.4x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings. Therefore, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."

Bajaj Broking has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue: "Specializing in various refrigerant and industrial gases, the company has established a strong market position by offering high-quality, cost-effective products. Its strategic shift towards high-margin products is expected to enhance profitability. The management remains optimistic about future earnings growth. Considering its financial track record, the issue seems reasonably priced, making it suitable for medium to long-term investment."

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO details The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment date will likely be January 21, 2025, and the IPO listing date will likely be January 23, 2025. Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public offer.