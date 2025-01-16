Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Issue subscribed over 7.08 times on day 1; check status, other key details

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Issue subscribed over 7.08 times on day 1; check status, other key details

Vaamanaa Sethi

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was subscribed 7.08 times on the first day of bidding. The issue received 10,97,82,090 bids against offered 1,55,12,978 shares.

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 85 to 90 per equity share of the face value of 10.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on January 16. The issue was subscribed over 7.08 times on the first day of bidding.

Stallion India's IPO has allocated up to 50 per cent of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and a minimum of 35 per cent for retail investors.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals focuses on distributing refrigerants and industrial gases, along with related products. Its core operations include debulking, blending, and processing refrigerants and gases, as well as selling pre-filled cans. The company serves diverse industries such as air conditioning and refrigeration, firefighting, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive production, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, glass bottle production, aerosol creation, and spray foam applications. It runs four facilities.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscription status

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was subscribed 7.08 times on the first day of bidding. The issue received 10,97,82,090 bids against offered 1,55,12,978 shares.

The retail segment was oversubscribed by 9.69 times, while the NIIs took the spotlight with a 10.36 times subscription. QIB category was subscribed only 4 per cent on January 16.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO details

The price brand for the Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO has been set between 85 and 90 per equity share with a face value of 10. The IPO subscription period is set to begin on Thursday, January 16, and will conclude on Monday, January 20.

The lot size for the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO is 165 equity shares, with subsequent lots in multiples of 165 equity shares.

The allotment of shares for the Stallion India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 24. Refunds will be processed on Thursday, January 25, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day after the refunds. Stallion India shares are anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 29.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.