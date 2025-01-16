The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was subscribed 7.08 times on the first day of bidding. The issue received 10,97,82,090 bids against offered 1,55,12,978 shares.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on January 16. The issue was subscribed over 7.08 times on the first day of bidding.

Stallion India's IPO has allocated up to 50 per cent of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and a minimum of 35 per cent for retail investors.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals focuses on distributing refrigerants and industrial gases, along with related products. Its core operations include debulking, blending, and processing refrigerants and gases, as well as selling pre-filled cans. The company serves diverse industries such as air conditioning and refrigeration, firefighting, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive production, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, glass bottle production, aerosol creation, and spray foam applications. It runs four facilities.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscription status The Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was subscribed 7.08 times on the first day of bidding. The issue received 10,97,82,090 bids against offered 1,55,12,978 shares.

The retail segment was oversubscribed by 9.69 times, while the NIIs took the spotlight with a 10.36 times subscription. QIB category was subscribed only 4 per cent on January 16.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO details The price brand for the Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO has been set between ₹85 and ₹90 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The IPO subscription period is set to begin on Thursday, January 16, and will conclude on Monday, January 20.

The lot size for the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO is 165 equity shares, with subsequent lots in multiples of 165 equity shares.

The allotment of shares for the Stallion India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 24. Refunds will be processed on Thursday, January 25, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day after the refunds. Stallion India shares are anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 29.

