Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Listing: Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals received strong demand during its bidding period. Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing date is today, January 23.

The public issue was open for subscription from January 16 to 20, and the IPO allotment was finalised on January 23. Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing will take place today on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, January 23, 2025, the equity shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, January 23, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Stallion India Fluorochemicals share listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a strong debut of shares.

Here’s what Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP today and experts indicate.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP Today Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Stallion India IPO GMP today is ₹41 per share. This means that in the grey market, Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are trading higher by ₹41 than their issue price.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Listing Price Considering the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares would be ₹131 apiece, a premium of 45.56% to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Analysts also indicate that the Stallion India Fluorochemicals share listing would be at a decent premium to the IPO price.

“Despite high market volatility, Stallion India received a healthy response from investors across all categories. NII investor demand was very impressive at 422x times, while the QIB' portion was subscribed 172 times. Meanwhile, the retail investors subscribed 96x times. We believe the demand was on the back of the company being a niche player into refrigerant and industrial gases and a prominent player in the fluorochemicals industry, with a market share of 10%,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

On valuation per se, at the upper price band, Stallion India IPO was fairly and reasonably priced based on annualised earnings. Hence, Tapse believes the company has decent room for healthy business growth driven by industry tailwinds and scalability.

“Considering the market trend and posting listing performances we are expecting a healthy listing gain over and above 25% of its issue price. Hence we advocate investors to book profits above our expectations on listing day. Post listing, we can see short term volatility, hence advice for non-allotted investors, to wait and watch,” Tapse said.

Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, Stoxbox expects Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are set for an impressive stock market debut today, with expectations of a 44% premium over its upper price band.

“With its planned strategy, the management is confident of improving its earnings. We thus recommend that investors allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective,” said Masdekar.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Details Stallion India IPO opened for subscription on January 16, and closed on January 20. The IPO allotment was fixed on January 22, and the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing date is today, January 23. Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO price band was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹199.45 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.79 crore equity shares worth ₹160.73 crore and offer for sale of 43.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹38.72 crore.

Stallion India IPO got 188.38 times subscription in total as the issue received bids for 292.22 crore shares against 1.55 crore shares on offer, according to data on BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 96.90 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 422.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 172.93 times.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Stallion India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.