Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price is set to debut on the Indian stock market today. During its subscription period, the initial public offering (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals experienced significant demand.
The public offer was available for subscription from January 16 to 20, with the IPO allotment being completed on January 23. Stallion India Fluorochemicals listing will occur today on both BSE and NSE.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO was subscribed by 188.38 times on the final day of bidding, reflecting robust interest from investors. The non-institutional investors' segment saw an impressive subscription of 422.42 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) had a 172.93 times subscription rate. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription rate of 96.90 times.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals, a supplier of refrigerants, announced on Tuesday a price range of ₹85-90 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).
Stallion India IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 1.78 crore equity shares along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43.02 lakh shares from promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji.
The funds raised from this offering will be utilized for working capital needs, capital expenditures for the company’s planned facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and other general corporate purposes.
Sarthi Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services acts as the registrar for the issue.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: Check out subscription details
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: Check out Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, Stoxbox's views
Prathamesh Masdekar expects Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are set for an impressive stock market debut today, with expectations of a 44% premium over its upper price band.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: All you need to know about listing
Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Thursday, January 23, 2025, the equity shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the ‘T’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from BSE.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: Here's what Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities says
Considering the market trend and posting listing performances we are expecting a healthy listing gain over and above 25% of its issue price. Hence we advocate investors to book profits above our expectations on listing day. Post listing, we can see short term volatility, hence advice for non-allotted investors, to wait and watch.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing
Stallion India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +35. This indicates Stallion India share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Stallion India share price was indicated at ₹125 apiece, which is 38.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.