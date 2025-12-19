Stanbik Agro shares list at 6% premium on BSE SME, extend gains to hit 5% upper circuit

Stanbik Agro share price debuted at 31.75 per share, a premium of 5.88% over its offer price of 30. Soon after listing, Stanbik Agro shares extended gains and hit the 5% upper price band of 33.33. From its IPO price, Stanbik Agro stock was higher by 11.10%.

Saloni Goel
Published19 Dec 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Stanbik Agro shares list at 6% premium on BSE SME, extend gains to hit 5% upper circuit
Stanbik Agro shares list at 6% premium on BSE SME, extend gains to hit 5% upper circuit(Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Stanbik Agro IPO listing: Shares of Stanbik Agro made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, December 19, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Stanbik Agro share price debuted at 31.75 per share, a premium of 5.88% over its offer price of 30.

Soon after listing, Stanbik Agro shares extended gains and hit the 5% upper price band of 33.33. From its IPO price, Stanbik Agro stock was higher by 11.10%.

The listing was higher than market expectations as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Stanbik Agro IPO GMP ahead of stock market debut was nil, expecting listing at par with the IPO price of 30.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential AMC makes bumper debut! Stock lists at 20% premium to IPO price

Stanbik Agro IPO Details

Stanbik Agro IPO, booked 1.49 times at the end of the bidding period from December 12 to December 16, was a fixed price issue of 30 per share. The retail portion of the company was booked 1.70 times, and the non-institutional investor quota received 1.27 times bids.

Stanbik Agro IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 0.41 crore shares worth 12.28 crore. Investors could apply for Stanbik Agro IPO in lots of 4000 shares. The minimum amount needed for investment by a retail investor was 2,40,000 as they needed to apply for at least two lots.

The company planned to use the IPO proceeds for expansion of retail network by launching new retail outlets, brokerage charges, security deposits and to meet working capital needs, along with general corporate purposes.

Also Read | KSH International IPO allotment LIVE: How to check status on BSE, NSE

Stanbik Agro IPO allotment was finalised on December 17. Meanwhile, the credit of shares into the account of the allottees occurred on December 18, along with the refund of shares.

Incorporated in 2021, Stanbik Agro Limited operates in the manufacturing, wholesaling, and supply of agricultural commodities, focusing on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farms to consumers while prioritising sustainability, quality, and consistency.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOGrey Market PremiumIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOStanbik Agro shares list at 6% premium on BSE SME, extend gains to hit 5% upper circuit
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.