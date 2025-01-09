Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd received stellar demand from investors across categories. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts on Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO allotment date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standard Glass Lining IPO opened for subscription on January 6 and closed on January 8. The issue was subscribed over 183 times. Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment date is likely today, January 9 and the listing date is expected to be January 13.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment soon as the bidding has closed. As soon as the Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status is out, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors.

Investors can check Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO registrar.

Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few simple steps. Here are the steps to check Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status online:

Standard Glass Lining IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Standard Glass Lining IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP Today The trends for Standard Glass Lining Technology shares remains bullish in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today is ₹91 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Standard Glass Lining Technology shares are trading higher by ₹91 than their issue price.

Considering the Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Standard Glass Lining Technology shares would be ₹231 apiece, a premium of 65% to the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Standard Glass Lining IPO Details Standard Glass Lining IPO opened for public subscription on January 6, and closed on January 8. Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment date is likely today, January 9, and the IPO listing date is January 13. Standard Glass Lining Technology shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

The company raised ₹410.05 crore from the book-built issue which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares worth ₹210 crore and offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares amounting to ₹200.05 crore. Standard Glass Lining IPO price band was set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share.

Standard Glass Lining IPO has received robust demand as it has been subscribed 183.18 times in total at the end of the bidding process on Wednesday. The issue received bids for 381.56 crore equity shares as against 2.08 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The Retail Investors category is booked 64.99 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion is subscribed 268.50 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category is booked 331.60 times.

IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Standard Glass Lining IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.