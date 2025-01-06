Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Standard Glass Lining Technology is poised to become the first major IPO on the mainboard in 2025, opening for subscription today (Monday, January 6). On Friday, the company announced that it has secured ₹123 crore from anchor investors in advance of its initial public offering. The issue, priced between ₹133 and ₹140 per share, will close on January 8.
The total public issue amounting to ₹410.05 crore consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders, as indicated in the red herring prospectus (RHP).
Shareholders participating in the sale through the OFS include S2 Engineering Services, Kandula Ramakrishna, Kandula Krishna Veni, Nageswara Rao Kandula, Standard Holdings, Katragadda Venkata Ramani, and Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda.
The company plans to use ₹130 crore from the fresh issue to repay debts and allocate ₹30 crore for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, S2 Engineering Industry.
Standard Glass Lining Technology provides a wide range of solutions that cover design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, installation, commissioning, and the establishment of standard operating procedures for pharmaceutical and chemical producers on a turnkey basis.
Their marquee clients include approx. 30 of 80 pharma and chemical companies in NSE 500 as of June 30, 2024. Some of its pharma clients include Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceutical, Granules India Ltd, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Pharma, and Suven Pharmaceuticals.
As per the brokerage, the firm focuses on fabrication and precision engineering tools for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, and is well-positioned to capitalize on rising global demand resulting from the China+1 strategy and governmental backing through the PLI scheme. The Indian chemical manufacturing sector is anticipated to grow at a 9% CAGR, reaching ₹70 billion by FY26, while capital expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to stay between ₹120-150 billion each year until FY27. The firm has given the IPO a "SUBSCRIBE" rating.
Additionally, ₹20 crore will be directed towards inorganic growth through strategic investments or acquisitions, ₹10 crore is earmarked for the acquisition of machinery and equipment, and a portion of the funds will also be designated for general corporate purposes.
50% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail investors.
Tentatively, Standard Glass Lining IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, January 9, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, January 10, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Standard Glass Lining share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, January 13.
Standard Glass Lining Technology announced on Friday that it has raised ₹123 crore from anchor investors in anticipation of its initial public offering, which is set to open for public subscription on January 6.
The anchor investors include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak MF, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF, 3P Investment Managers, Kotak Infinity Fund - Class AC, ITI MF, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Amansa Holdings, and Clarus Capital, as stated in a circular posted on the BSE website.
The circular indicates that Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has issued 87.86 lakh shares to 10 investors at a price of ₹140 per equity share, which also represents the upper limit of the price range. This brings the total size of the transaction to ₹123.01 crore.
Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today is +97. This indicates Standard Glass Lining share price was trading at a premium of ₹97 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Standard Glass Lining share price is indicated at ₹237 apiece, which is 69.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.
Grey market activity over the prior nine sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum is ₹97.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.