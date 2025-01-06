Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 09:50 AM IST

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The Standard Glass Lining IPO launches today, with a price band of ₹ 133-140 per share and aims to raise ₹ 410.05 crore. Positive market feedback has generated significant interest, with shares trading at a ₹ 97 premium in the grey market.