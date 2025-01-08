Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, apply or not as issue ends today
LIVE UPDATES

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, apply or not as issue ends today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The 410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders. 

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Standard Glass Lining IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 6, and will close today, Wednesday, January 8. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding today, January 8. The issue opened for subscription on Monday, January 6, and will close today, Wednesday. Hence, investors have only one day left to apply for the Standard Glass Lining IPO. The 410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders. Standard Glass Lining IPO price band has been set at 133 to 140 per share. The equity shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology will be listed on BSE and NSE. Stay tuned with our Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Day 3 live blog for the latest updates.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21:38 AM IST

Standard Glass Lining IPO Live: Issue enters third and last day of bidding 

Standard Glass Lining IPO Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding today, January 8. The issue opened for subscription on Monday, January 6, and will close today, Wednesday.  Hence, investors have only one day left to apply for the Standard Glass Lining IPO.

