Standard Glass Lining IPO Listing: Standard Glass Lining Technology shares are set to make their stock market debut today, after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand. Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date is today, January 13.

The bidding for the ₹410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO was open from January 6 to January 9. The equity shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology will be listed on BSE and NSE today.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, January 13, 2025, the equity shares of STANDARD GLASS LINING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.

Standard Glass Lining Technology shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, January 13, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the share listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) for Standard Glass Lining Technology shares remain bullish. Here’s what Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today signals:

Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today is ₹50 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Standard Glass Lining Technology shares are trading higher by ₹50 than their issue price.

Standard Glass Lining IPO Listing Price Considering the Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today, the equity shares of the company are estimated to be listed at ₹190 apiece, a premium of 35.71% to the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Analysts also indicate that the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing today to be at a decent premium.

"Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO has seen significant demand, oversubscribed by 185.48 times. The company is set for an impressive stock market debut today, with expectations of a 64% premium over its upper price band. The company is one of the few companies in India offering end-to-end customized solutions in the specialized engineering equipment used in the pharma and chemical sectors," said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

The company is targeting 20% of revenue from exports by 2026 v/s present 0.5% contribution. We thus recommend that investors allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective, he added.

Standard Glass Lining IPO Details Standard Glass Lining Technology had commenced for subscription on Monday, January 6, and concluded on Wednesday, January 8. Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO listing date is today, January 13 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Standard Glass Lining IPO price band was set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The ₹410.05 crore-worth IPO comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders.

The issue received a massive 182.57 times subscription in total. The QIB category was booked 331.60 times, the NII category 267.99 times and the retail category 63.99 times.

Standard Glass Lining Technology is a specialized engineering equipment manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India with in-house capabilities across the entire value chain.

