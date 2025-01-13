Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:52 AM IST
Livemint

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Ahead of the share listing today, the trend for Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP remains bullish. Analysts also indicate that the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing today to be at a decent premium.

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE today

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining Technology shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology received strong investors’ demand. Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date is today, January 13. The bidding for the 410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO was open from January 6 to January 9. The issue received a massive 182.57 times subscription in total. Standard Glass Lining Technologies shares will begin trading on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM today. Ahead of the share listing today, the trend for Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains bullish. Stay tuned to our Standard Glass Lining Technology share price listing live blog for the latest updates:

13 Jan 2025, 08:52 AM IST Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Issue subscribed by a massive 183.18 times

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining IPO was subscribed by a massive 183.18 times in total. The issue received bids for 381.56 crore equity shares as against 2.08 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The retail investors’ category was subscribed by 64.99 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 268.50 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 331.60 times subscription.

13 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Key details of ₹410.05-crore worth Standard Glass Lining IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining IPO price band was set at 133 to 140 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 410.05 crore from the IPO which comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders. 

13 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining IPO timeline

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: The bidding for the 410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO opened for subscription on January 6 and closed on January 9. The IPO allotment was finalized on January 9. Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date is today, January 13.

13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining Technology set to make stock market debut today

Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining Technology shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology received strong demand from investors. Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date is today, January 13.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.