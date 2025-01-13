Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Issue subscribed by a massive 183.18 times Standard Glass Lining IPO Share Listing Live: Standard Glass Lining IPO was subscribed by a massive 183.18 times in total. The issue received bids for 381.56 crore equity shares as against 2.08 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The retail investors’ category was subscribed by 64.99 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 268.50 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 331.60 times subscription.

Standard Glass Lining IPO price band was set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹410.05 crore from the IPO which comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by its promoters and other selling stakeholders.

The bidding for the ₹410.05 crore-worth Standard Glass Lining IPO opened for subscription on January 6 and closed on January 9. The IPO allotment was finalized on January 9. Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date is today, January 13.