Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Standard Glass Lining IPO: What GMP signals as listing date fixed on Monday

Asit Manohar

  • Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, company shares are available at a premium of 80 in the grey market today

Standard Glass Lining IPO listing: After receiving a strong response from investors, the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing date has been fixed on 13 January 2025. According to the BSE notice, Standard Glass Lining IPO will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on 13 January 2025 in a Special Pre-open Session. Shares of the company will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Monday after listing into the 'B' category of securities. Aheading the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing, the grey market is signalling substantial listing gain for the lucky allottees. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 80 in the grey market today.

Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today

As mentioned, Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 80, which is 16 higher than Friday's GMP of 64. Market observers said the grey market is signalling more than 45 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees, which is a good sign if we look at the secondary market. They said Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP witnessed some upside today despite weak Indian stock market sentiment. They noted that Standard Glass Lining's IPO peaked after testing the 90 mark, and Standard Glass Lining's IPO today is still signalling a heavy return for the share allottees.
Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Standard Glass Lining IPO listing price

What does this Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP mean? Market observers said that the Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today is 80, which means the grey market expects the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing price to be around 220 ( 140 + 80). This means the grey market expects the Standard Glass Lining IPO listing gain to be around 46 per cent against the upper price band of 140 per equity share.

However, stock market experts said that GMP should not be taken seriously as it is non-regulated and has no connection with the company's financials. They argued that grey market sentiments can be manipulated as they involve even those with a high stake in the IPO. So, it's better to stick with the basics and follow once a conviction develops after scanning the company's balance sheet.

Standard Glass Lining IPO listing details

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, January 13, 2025, the equity shares of STANDARD GLASS LINING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
