Standard Glass Lining Technology files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

  • Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited, one of the top five specialised engineering equipment manufacturer for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India, in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2024, has filed its DRHP with capital market regulator, SEBI.

Published26 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Standard Glass Lining Technology files draft papers with SEBI for IPO. Photo: iStock

Telangana-based Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

Standard Glass Lining Technology offers comprehensive solutions that involve design, engineering, production, assembly, installation, and commissioning, as well as developing standard operating procedures for pharmaceutical and chemical firms on a turnkey basis.

The initial public offering (IPO), which has a face value of 10 per share, consists of a fresh 250 crore issue as well as an offer by founders and other selling shareholders to sell up to 18.44 million equity shares.

The amount of equity shares up for sale is as follows: up to 5.20 million by M/s S2 Engineering Services; up to 4.90 million by Kandula Ramakrishna; up to 4.13 million by Kandula Krishna Veni; up to 7.65 lakh by Nageswara Rao Kandula; up to 5.04 lakh by M/s Standard Holdings; up to 5 lakh by Katragadda Venkata Ramani; up to 3.50 lakh by Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda; up to 4.50 lakh by Venkata Sandeep Gopineedi; up to 3.50 lakh by Mahitha Katragadda; and up to 3.50 lakh by Katragadda Harini.

The proceeds of its new issue, up to 10 crore, will go toward funding their company's capital expenditure needs for the acquisition of machinery and equipment; 130 crore will go toward the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings that the company has obtained; and 130 crore will go toward investing in its fully owned Material Subsidiary, S2 Engineering Industry Private Ltd, for the purpose of repaying or prepaying, in full or in part, all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings.

20 crore will be used for financing inorganic growth through strategic investments and/or acquisitions, and 30 crore will be invested in its fully owned Material Subsidiary, S2 Engineering Industry Private Ltd, to meet its capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery and equipment. The remaining 30 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

Based on revenue in Fiscal 2024, the DRHP lists the firm as one of India's top three producers of specialist engineering equipment composed of nickel alloy, stainless steel, and glass-lined. For the same time period, it is also among India's top three providers of pipes and fittings lined with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In terms of revenue growth over the last three fiscal years, it has outpaced other companies in its industry.

Revenue from operations at Standard Glass Lining Technologies increased by 9.26% from 497.59 crore in fiscal 2023 to 543.67 crore in fiscal 2024. This increase was mostly attributable to higher overall product sales, higher product sale prices, higher service and comprehensive maintenance contract sales, and higher profit after taxes, which rose from 53.42 crore in fiscal 2023 to 60.01 crore in fiscal 2024.

The registrar of the offer is KFin Technologies Limited, while the book-running lead managers are IIFL Securities Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. It is suggested that the equity shares be listed on the NSE and BSE.

