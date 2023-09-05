Stanley Lifestyles files for IPO1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:48 PM IST
In 2018, the Oman India Joint Investment Fund had acquired 26% in Stanley. In 2019, the company had secured an additional ₹100 crore from the fund
Mumbai: Luxury sofa and home decor company Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise ₹200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
