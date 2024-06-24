Stanley Lifestyles IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹172 in the grey market today, say market observers
Stanley Lifestyles IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Stanley Lifestyles Limited commenced on 21st June 2024, and will continue until 25th June 2024. The IPO was met with a strong response from primary market investors, with the public offer being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding. In the grey market, shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited are currently trading at a premium of ₹172.
